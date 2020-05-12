Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, LBTYA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Liberty Global has lost about 3.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.7%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla trading up 1.9% on the day.

