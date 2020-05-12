Markets
ULTA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, LBTYA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Liberty Global has lost about 3.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.7%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla trading up 1.9% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, LBTYA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, LBTYA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA LBTYA MU TSLA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular