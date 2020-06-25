Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, CTSH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions has lost about 11.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 2.5%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 23.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.5% on the day.

