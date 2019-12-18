Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, CTAS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Cintas Corporation registers a 62.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading down 1.2%. Ulta Beauty is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 1.1%, and Tesla (TSLA), trading up 2.1% on the day.

