Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 154.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.7%. United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 68.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.4%, and DexCom, trading up 2.6% on the day.

