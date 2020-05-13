Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 147.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.2%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 75.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 2.6%, and Liberty Global, trading up 3.4% on the day.

