Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 142.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.7%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 72.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 5.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.5% on the day.

