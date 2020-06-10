Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 138.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 8.9%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 53.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 4.5%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 5.9% on the day.

