Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 76.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 7.3%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 72.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks, trading down 2.8%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.