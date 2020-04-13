Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 42.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 7.0%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 66.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 6.0%, and Netflix, trading up 2.5% on the day.

