Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, SGEN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Seattle Genetics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Seattle Genetics registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 8.3%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 66.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 6.1%, and JD.com, trading up 3.4% on the day.

