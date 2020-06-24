Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, REGN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 69.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 6.0%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 61.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.4%, and Citrix Systems, trading up 0.8% on the day.

