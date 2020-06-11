Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, REGN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 66.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 10.0%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 59.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 7.7%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 2.7% on the day.

