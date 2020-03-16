Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, NTAP

In early trading on Monday, shares of NetApp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 3.3%. Year to date, NetApp has lost about 36.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 23.1%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 63.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 19.6%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.