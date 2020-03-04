Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, JD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, JD.com registers a 23.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 2.3%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 35.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Airlines Group, trading down 1.7%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 3.6% on the day.

