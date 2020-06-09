Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, DXCM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, DexCom registers a 76.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 10.5%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 50.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 4.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 4.5% on the day.

