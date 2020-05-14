Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 7.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 11.0%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 79.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 4.7%, and Cintas trading up 4.9% on the day.

