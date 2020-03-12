Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, CERN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 1.3%. Year to date, Cerner has lost about 8.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 14.5%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 52.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 13.9%, and Incyte, trading down 1.5% on the day.

Most Popular