Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ASML

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of ASML Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, ASML Holding registers a 22.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 2.9%. United Airlines Holdings Inc is lower by about 55.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.5%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 2.4% on the day.

