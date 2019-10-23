Nasdaq 100 Movers: TXN, ALXN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Texas Instruments (TXN), trading down 6.8%. Texas Instruments is showing a gain of 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices (ADI), trading down 4.8%, and Synopsys (SNPS), trading up 2.0% on the day.

