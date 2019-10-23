Markets
TXN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TXN, ALXN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Texas Instruments (TXN), trading down 6.8%. Texas Instruments is showing a gain of 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices (ADI), trading down 4.8%, and Synopsys (SNPS), trading up 2.0% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TXN, ALXN
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TXN, ALXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXN ALXN

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular