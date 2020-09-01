Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, ZM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 43.4%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 585.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.6%. Tesla Inc is showing a gain of 474.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 2.7%, and DocuSign, trading up 16.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.