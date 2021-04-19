Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, TCOM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Trip.com Group registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla), trading down 5.7%. Tesla is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.9%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 1.6% on the day.

