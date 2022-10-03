In early trading on Monday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.1%. Tesla is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 3.2%, and Lam Research, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, REGN

