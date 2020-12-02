Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, PDD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 272.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.0%. Tesla is showing a gain of 570.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 2.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.0% on the day.

