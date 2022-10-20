In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 7.9%. Tesla is lower by about 41.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 2.5%, and Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, PDD

