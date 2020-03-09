Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, ORLY

In early trading on Monday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading down 0.2%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive, has lost about 16.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 10.4%. Tesla is showing a gain of 50.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are lululemon athletica, trading down 8.9%, and Dollar Tree, trading down 1.0% on the day.

