Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NXPI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors registers a 60.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 3.4%. Tesla is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile US (TMUS), trading down 2.2%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 4.1% on the day.

