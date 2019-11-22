Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NTES

In early trading on Friday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, NetEase, registers a 31.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 6.1%. Tesla is showing a gain of 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 3.4%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.