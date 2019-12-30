Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, KHC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz has lost about 26.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 3.7%. Tesla is showing a gain of 24.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 2.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 0.5% on the day.

