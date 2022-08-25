Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, JD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com (JD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 9.3% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 66.7%. Tesla is lower by about 71.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Splunk (SPLK), trading down 13.6%, and Pinduoduo (PDD), trading up 6.7% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
