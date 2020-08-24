Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, FOX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Fox has lost about 26.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 3.3%. Tesla is showing a gain of 373.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making moves today is DocuSign, trading down 2.7%.

