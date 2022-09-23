In early trading on Friday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.7%. Tesla is lower by about 21.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.0%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, DLTR

