Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, CHTR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Charter Communications has lost about 0.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 5.6%. Tesla is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 2.5%, and Match Group, trading up 4.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.