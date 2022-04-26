In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Cadence Design Systems has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 5.8%. Tesla is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.3%, and Datadog, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, CDNS

