Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BKNG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Booking Holdings has lost about 18.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.7%. Tesla is showing a gain of 49.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 5.2%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 0.4% on the day.

