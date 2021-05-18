Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 9.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 2.1%. Tesla is lower by about 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 1.4%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 2.1% on the day.

