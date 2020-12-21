Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU

In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 59.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.9%. Tesla is showing a gain of 689.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading down 4.0%, and Moderna, trading up 3.3% on the day.

