Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 8.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 3.8%. Tesla is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications (CHTR), trading down 0.9%, and Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading up 2.6% on the day.

