Markets
TSLA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 8.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 3.8%. Tesla is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charter Communications (CHTR), trading down 0.9%, and Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading up 2.6% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMD
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, AMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA AMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular