In early trading on Friday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 18.7%. Year to date, Zscaler has lost about 43.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 1.3%. T-Mobile is showing a gain of 23.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Copart, trading down 0.9%, and DocuSign, trading up 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, ZS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.