Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 4.0%. T-Mobile US is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Texas Instruments, trading down 1.8%, and NetEase trading up 4.5% on the day.

