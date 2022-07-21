Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, NetEase has lost about 1.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 3.3%. T-Mobile is showing a gain of 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.3%, and Tesla, trading up 5.7% on the day.

