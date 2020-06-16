Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile US, trading down 1.7%. T-Mobile US is showing a gain of 31.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.7%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 7.0% on the day.

