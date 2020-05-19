Nasdaq 100 Movers: TMUS, BIDU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 8.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile, trading down 3.1%. T-Mobile is showing a gain of 25.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.1%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.