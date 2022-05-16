In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Seagen has lost about 9.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 5.9%. Atlassian is lower by about 53.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 5.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, SGEN

