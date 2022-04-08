In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 24.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 5.7%. Atlassian is lower by about 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.5%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.