In early trading on Thursday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Marriott International, registers a 9.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 3.0%. Atlassian is lower by about 28.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 2.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, MAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.