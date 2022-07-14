In early trading on Thursday, shares of Costco Wholesale topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Costco Wholesale has lost about 12.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 4.4%. Atlassian is lower by about 51.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 4.4%, and Cintas, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, COST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.