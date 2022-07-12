Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, CHTR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Charter Communications Inc has lost about 28.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 8.4%. Atlassian is lower by about 49.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 4.8%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.5% on the day.

