Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, BKNG

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Booking Holdings has lost about 24.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 3.6%. Atlassian is lower by about 52.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Okta, trading down 0.5%, and NetEase, trading up 3.4% on the day.

