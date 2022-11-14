In early trading on Monday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 25.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 6.0%. Atlassian is lower by about 64.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 4.1%, and JD.com trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, BIIB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.