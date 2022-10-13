In early trading on Thursday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 10.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian Corp (TEAM), trading down 8.2%. Atlassian Corp is lower by about 51.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding (ASML), trading down 6.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, BIIB

